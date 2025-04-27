The Edinburgh Boiler Company (EBC) has secured the possibility of future business with appointment to a government scheme.

The company has been appointed to the Scottish Procurement Alliance’s (SPA) Retrofit and Decarbonisation (N9) framework, ensuring it will be considered for publicly funded contracts in the next few years.

The new public sector framework – worth an estimated £120 million in Scotland – was developed by the LHC Procurement Group (LHCPG) and runs until the end of February 2028.

N9 aims to drive Scotland’s transition to net zero and also addresses the country’s green skills shortage while creating wider economic opportunities for organisations of all sizes.

Appointed firms such as EBC can expect to drive significant energy upgrades in public sector buildings, including schools, hospitals, social housing, and community spaces.

EBC has been appointed to Lot 15 Domestic Renewables Space Heating Systems, which focuses on the design, selection, installation and commissioning of a range of renewable energy-based domestic systems for central heating, hot water, and other related applications. Typically, this will be air source heat pump and ground source heat pump systems.

Edinburgh’s boiler and renewable energy installer also came through a rigorous evaluation process to be appointed to Lot 22 Solar PV and Battery Storage. This covers the design, selection, installation and commissioning of a range of solar PV and electrical energy storage systems (EESS).

EBC managing director Dougie Bell said: “It was a tough and very competitive tendering process and I’m proud that we have been recognised as an approved supplier for this major framework.

“Our inclusion underlines to myself and the rest of the team, that the hard work and commitment we all put in to make the business successful is having tangible results. This will hopefully open up more opportunities for EBC to support more communities across Scotland.”

Lesley Anderson, SPA regional director, said: “Addressing the green skills gap is going to be vital in supporting Scotland’s energy transition. With an ageing workforce and a shortage of skilled professionals, the demand for green skills far exceeds the current supply.

“That’s why we’ve pledged to invest a portion of the income generated through the N9 Framework into organisations that are innovating and training the next generation of green-skilled workers, ensuring the sector is equipped to meet both current and future challenges. This framework will not only deliver high-quality retrofit solutions, but it will invest in organisations that are nurturing the next generation of green talent, ensuring long-term sustainability for our partners and communities.”

This is the second major framework success for EBC in recent years, after the company winning a place on the £728m Warmworks framework in 2023. This delivers The Scottish Government’s Heat in Buildings Scotland National Scheme. The scheme aims to help households manage rising energy costs by improving energy efficiency. EBC’s involvement allows them to install air source heat pumps, solar PV and battery storage in eligible homes, funded by The Scottish Government.

www.theedinburghboilercompany.com

