The new offshore renewables berth in Leith Docks was officially opened this week.

The facility will be able to host the largest offshore wind construction vessels in the world, including those working on Inch Cape Offshore Wind Farm, creating around 50 new jobs.

The new berth has been named after the former CEO of Forth Ports, Charles Hammond.

Mr Hammond who stepped down after 23 years in the position was on hand to conduct the ceremony by unveiling a sculpture sited at the berth.

The 7 feet structure has been created by Borders-based craftsman, Daniel Lacey, using a reclaimed wind turbine blade. The berth is the latest in the development of the port in a multi million pound investment, and will make Leith a world class renewables hub.

Stuart Wallace, Chief Executive of the Forth Ports Group, said: “Today marks another important milestone in the history of Forth Ports and the transformation of the Port of Leith. Ahead of market demand, we have created a world class piece of infrastructure for Scotland as the nation starts to deliver the first wave of larger offshore wind projects taking shape in the North Sea. This, alongside our investment in the Port of Dundee, has created two purpose-built assembly terminals to meet the immediate needs of Scotland’s offshore wind sector.

“These assets are part of Forth Ports’ vision aimed at addressing the UK’s port capacity required for the deployment of these projects, keeping the activity here in Scotland and the UK. This port infrastructure will be here for the long term and will become part of our sustainable future.

“Naming the berth after Charles couldn’t be a more fitting tribute to his leadership and we are proud to have his name on the berth as part of his legacy.”

Charles Hammond OBE said: “This is a real honour for me and I am humbled that this high-quality berth features my name. During my time as Chief Executive, Leith and its port have gone through significant change and transition. However, this investment in the new renewables berth is the biggest transformation of the port in a generation.

“With the continued support of private businesses like Forth Ports, and a collaborative approach with both the UK and Scottish governments, there is a real opportunity to see a significant pipeline of projects delivered from here, creating economic benefit for Leith, Edinburgh and Scotland as well as assisting the UK in achieving its Net Zero targets.

“My thanks to Stuart and the team for this and I wish Forth Ports every success as the business continues on its upwards trajectory.”

Scotland Office Minister Kirsty McNeill said: “It’s a privilege to attend the formal opening of the Charles Hammond Berth at the Port of Leith today. This investment of more than £100 million from Forth Ports represents exactly the kind of forward-thinking infrastructure Scotland needs as we accelerate our journey toward net zero. The berth isn’t just a fitting tribute to Charles Hammond’s leadership; it’s a powerful statement about Scotland’s commitment to renewable energy and green jobs.

“This has the potential to support thousands of high-quality jobs and position the Firth of Forth as a central driver of Scotland’s just energy transition. The UK Government, through our Plan for Change, is proud to support this reindustrialisation that puts Scotland at the forefront of offshore wind development.”

Tracy Gilbert, MP for Edinburgh North and Leith, said: ‘With this new berth, we’ve got the infrastructure to support the biggest offshore projects out there. But beyond that, it’s about building skills, attracting investment, and making sure local people feel the benefits of the green energy transition. Leith’s got everything it needs to lead the way.’

The Danish turbine manufacturer, Vestas, has identified the Port of Leith’s Renewables Hub as a possible location for a wind turbine blade manufacturing facility. While a final investment decision has not been made, the company has initiated the planning application process with the City of Edinburgh Council for the facility.

Charles Hammond (Former Forth Ports CEO)









L-R: Ben Macpherson MSP, Stuart Wallace, CEO of Forth Ports, Charles Hammond OBE, Kirsty McNeill MP, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Scotland, Tracy Gilbert, MP for Leith, at the unveiling of a sculpture marking the naming of the Charles Hammond Berth at the Leith Renewables Hub, with the Kittiwake Tug in the background providing the salute with its water cannons.







L-R: Stuart Wallace (Forth Ports CEO) and Charles Hammond (Former Forth Ports CEO)







