Eilidh Adams has been named Hibernian FC Women’s Player of the Year for the 2024/25 campaign.
The forward has scored 24 goals and provided five assists in 32 appearances across all competitions this season.
Eilidh has netted crucial strikes in various key wins across the campaign – including an early goal in Hibs historic home win over Glasgow City, a match-winner versus Celtic in March, and an important strike in the Sky Sports Cup Semi-Final against Aberdeen.
The 21-year-old’s excellent performances were further recognised by Hibs supporters, as she also won the Fans’ Player of the Year award.
Winger Tegan Bowie and versatile defender Linzi Taylor also won key awards as they collected the Young Player of the Year and Staff Player of the Year awards, respectively.
Hibs December 2024 meeting with Rangers, which ended in a 3-0 victory at Broadwood Stadium, was voted as the Moment of the Season. Rosie Livingstone, who netted our third on the night, accepted the award.
Kathleen McGovern scored Hibs first two goals against Rangers that evening. Her second strike, an incredible howitzer from range, was chosen as the Goal of the Season – beating out a number of fantastic finishes across the campaign.
After signing her first professional contract with the Club earlier this week, 16-year-old goalkeeper Rowena Armitage picked up the Academy Player of the Year award.
The Special Recognition award was awarded to Karen McEwan, who celebrates her tenth year working with the Club this year. Karen is the go-to person for many individuals at Hibernian, working well beyond her role as Finance Administrator – including being the friendly face that welcomes supporters through turnstiles at Meadowbank Stadium.
The full list of winners are as follows:
Women’s Player of the Year – Eilidh Adams
Sponsored by Linn Botanic Gardens
Women’s Young Player of the Year – Tegan Bowie
Sponsored by Hanya Partners
Women’s Staff Player of the Year – Linzi Taylor
Women’s Fans’ Player of the Year – Eilidh Adams
Sponsored by HSL
Women’s Goal of the Season – Kathleen McGovern vs Rangers
Sponsored by MGM Timber
Women’s Moment of the Season – 3-0 win vs Rangers
Sponsored by LNER
Women’s Academy Player of the Year – Rowena Armitage
Sponsored by Leslie Robb
Special Recognition – Karen McEwan
Sponsored by The Gordon Family
John graduated from Telford College in 2010 with an HNC in Practical Journalism and since then he worked for the North Edinburgh News, The Southern Reporter, the Irish News Review and The Edinburgh Reporter. In addition he has been published in the Edinburgh Evening News and the Hibernian FC Programme.