Eilidh Adams has been named Hibernian FC Women’s Player of the Year for the 2024/25 campaign.

The forward has scored 24 goals and provided five assists in 32 appearances across all competitions this season.

Eilidh has netted crucial strikes in various key wins across the campaign – including an early goal in Hibs historic home win over Glasgow City, a match-winner versus Celtic in March, and an important strike in the Sky Sports Cup Semi-Final against Aberdeen.

The 21-year-old’s excellent performances were further recognised by Hibs supporters, as she also won the Fans’ Player of the Year award.

Winger Tegan Bowie and versatile defender Linzi Taylor also won key awards as they collected the Young Player of the Year and Staff Player of the Year awards, respectively.

Hibs December 2024 meeting with Rangers, which ended in a 3-0 victory at Broadwood Stadium, was voted as the Moment of the Season. Rosie Livingstone, who netted our third on the night, accepted the award.

Kathleen McGovern scored Hibs first two goals against Rangers that evening. Her second strike, an incredible howitzer from range, was chosen as the Goal of the Season – beating out a number of fantastic finishes across the campaign.

After signing her first professional contract with the Club earlier this week, 16-year-old goalkeeper Rowena Armitage picked up the Academy Player of the Year award.

The Special Recognition award was awarded to Karen McEwan, who celebrates her tenth year working with the Club this year. Karen is the go-to person for many individuals at Hibernian, working well beyond her role as Finance Administrator – including being the friendly face that welcomes supporters through turnstiles at Meadowbank Stadium.

The full list of winners are as follows:

Women’s Player of the Year – Eilidh Adams

Sponsored by Linn Botanic Gardens

Women’s Young Player of the Year – Tegan Bowie

Sponsored by Hanya Partners

Women’s Staff Player of the Year – Linzi Taylor

Women’s Fans’ Player of the Year – Eilidh Adams

Sponsored by HSL

Women’s Goal of the Season – Kathleen McGovern vs Rangers

Sponsored by MGM Timber

Women’s Moment of the Season – 3-0 win vs Rangers

Sponsored by LNER

Women’s Academy Player of the Year – Rowena Armitage

Sponsored by Leslie Robb

Special Recognition – Karen McEwan

Sponsored by The Gordon Family

