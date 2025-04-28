Police are appealing for information following a serious crash on the A1 between Old Craighall and Fort Kinnaird in East Lothian.

The incident happened around 10.55pm on Friday, 25 April, 2025, and involved a white Vauxhall Mokka car.

Emergency services attended and two men, aged 46 and 43, were taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment to serious injuries.

The road was closed for enquiries to be carried out and re-opened around 3.15am on Saturday, 26 April.

Sergeant Dave Waddell said: “Our enquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this crash and I would appeal to any witnesses to please contact police.

“In addition, drivers with dash-cam footage around the time of the incident are asked to come forward as this may assist with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 4324 of 25 April, 2025.

