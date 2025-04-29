Hibernian Women’s striker Eilidh Adams has been nominated for two prestigious awards at the 2025 PFA Player of the Year awards.

The 21-year-old has been shortlisted for both the Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year award.

With 24 goals and five assists to her name this season across all competitions, Adams has been a standout performer in the SWPL.

Recently named in the SWPL Team of the Year, the forward has now been listed amongst three of her competitors in the league across both categories.

SWPL1 Player of the Year shortlist:

Eilidh Adams – Hibernian

Emma Lawton – Celtic

Katie Wilkinson – Rangers

Samantha Van Diemen – Glasgow City

SWPL1 Young Player of the Year shortlist:

Eilidh Adams – Hibernian

Erin Husband – Hearts

Hannah Jordan – The Spartans

Laura Berry – Rangers

Like this: Like Loading...