Eilidh Adams has described being nominated for two separate PFA Scotland awards as a “special feeling”.

Already selected in the PFA Scotland Team of the Year alongside goalkeeper Erin Clachers, Hibernian Women’s number nine is now up for both the Young Player of the Year award and Player of the Year award.

Scoring 24 goals and providing five assists has, unsurprisingly, earned Adams a spot on the two shortlists – a feat she takes a lot of pride in.

“It’s really nice to be nominated for both awards,” she told HibsTV.

“I wasn’t expected to get nominated for either of them, so to then be nominated for both is really nice.

“It’s a special feeling to be recognised by other players in the league that you play against week in, week out. It feels really good.

“I think obviously it’s a very nice feeling but it’s not necessarily something I look at at the start of the season. But when it does happen it certainly feels good and it definitely helps me.”

The 21-year-old, who made her senior Scotland debut earlier this year off the back of her tremendous performances for Hibs, is already looking forward to trun-in.

With five league matches remaining, the first of which is the visit of Motherwell to Meadowbank on Wednesday evening, Adams is keen to put awards to the side to focus on her team’s title push.

“Without how the team’s done this season, and the hard work of the team, it would be very different. I think I need to give them all a lot of credit to them as well.

“I think the hard work of the team has got me this recognition.

“There’s a big task at hand given how the league looks, so it’s just about concentrating on each game and the next game that comes, and focusing on that and then maybe celebrating at the end of the season.”

Like this: Like Loading...