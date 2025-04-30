Murray demands action on e-scooters and e-bikes

Ian Murray MP has written to Angela Constance, the Scottish Government Cabinet Secretary for Justice and Home Affairs, demanding urgent action to tackle the misuse of e-scooters and e-bikes across South Edinburgh.

The Edinburgh South MP said he has been contacted by a growing number of concerned residents about the dangerous and antisocial use of these vehicles, which are often seen travelling at high speeds on pavements or tearing up grass in public parks like the Meadows.

“People are telling me they feel unsafe in their own communities,” he said. “It’s not uncommon to see riders travelling far too fast, wearing masks, and using e-scooters or bikes that go well beyond the legal limits for power and speed. It’s putting pedestrians, especially older people and those with disabilities, at real risk. Many of these bikes are not even legal to use in Scotland due to being overpowered, yet they are sold with impunity, with many owners not even realising they own an illegal vehicle. While the recent arrests and action by Police Scotland is welcome, more needs to be done to solve this problem”.

In his letter, Murray raises concerns that enforcement is not keeping pace with the growing problem. He’s asked what action the Scottish Government is taking to:

Improve enforcement and penalties against misuse;

Support police officers with updated guidance on pursuit;

Crack down on the sale of illegal high-powered vehicles;

Provide Edinburgh’s police force with the resources needed to respond following the record funding settlement given by the UK government in the last budget.

Mr Murray added: “This isn’t about stopping people from using green transport – it’s about making sure it’s done safely. Local residents have had enough of the damage and danger caused by illegal and reckless use of these vehicles. Our Police do an amazing job, but after the announcement by the head of the Scottish Police Federation this week that there are ‘not enough’ officers to get a grip on crime, the Scottish Government needs to step in and work with the council and police to deal with this.”

REPAIR (Edinburgh) still fighting

REPAIR (Edinburgh) is a group of parents who have children with additional special needs. In their newsletter below they explain that once more they had to make another deputation to the Education Committee at The City of Edinburgh Council about the closure of Holiday Hubs. These facilities are a lifeline for many of the families.

There is also a debate at Holyrood on 8 May.

If you would like to then there are details of how to lobby your MSP on the group’s Facebook page.

Children in temporary accommodation

Parliamentary Questions submitted by Miles Briggs MSP for Lothian have shown that the number of young people placed in temporary accommodation each year in Edinburgh is growing.

Figures from The Scottish Government reveal that the number has grown 96% in seven years: rising from 2,982 to 5,873.

The figures, provided by the Minister for Housing, Paul McLennan, also show that the national total has increased more than 20% in the same period.

Edinburgh now represents 18% of young people placed in temporary accommodation each year despite being home to only circa 9.5% of Scotland’s population.

Recent statistics published by Shelter Scotland show that more than 3,500 children are currently living in temporary accommodation in Edinburgh, more than the total number in Wales (2,823).

Mr Briggs said: “Tragically, these figures are not surprising. Edinburgh has a nothing less than a child-homelessness disaster on its hands. It is completely unacceptable that thousands of children are faced with this situation in our city every year.

“The government must seriously address the fact that Edinburgh is experiencing a totally disproportionate rise in the number of young people being placed in temporary accommodation, much of which is not fit for purpose.

“This has been a clear trend for the best part of a decade now and yet the SNP, who talk such a big game on housing, have completely failed to make a difference.

“I fully stand behind organisations like Shelter Scotland who have called on policymakers to provide more family homes and improve the quality and safety of temporary accommodation.”

Lunch at Little Chartroom

On 11 May, Roberta Hall McCarron will be hosting the first in a series of seasonal supper clubs to celebrate her debut cookbook, The Changing Tides.

Exclusively for the occasion, a spring themed meal will be served family style along one table. The tickets will be priced at £65 per person with two sittings at 1pm and 6:30pm. The menu will feature a selection of starters including Flatbreads, Smoked mackerel pâté, Sunflower seed dip, and Asparagus & bagna cauda, followed by a Roasted guinea fowl with sides of ricotta stuffed courgette flowers & Romanesco, peas & bacon. For dessert, a strawberry & elderflower sundae. Bookings are available through The Little Chartroom website.

The Little Chartroom launched a new lunch deal available Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The set lunch menu will be priced at £49 pp and will be run alongside the usual five-course menu. Changing according to the seasons, an example menu includes:

Bread

Milk bread, Loch Arthur cheddar, Marmite

Starter

Sweetcorn custard, black garlic, mushroom XO, leek, corn nuts

Main

Chicken breast, crispy thigh, courgette

Or

Cod, seaweed butter sauce

Both served with Asparagus, Jersey royals & aioli

Roasted courgette & truffle Pecorino

Dessert

Strawberry floating islands, elderflower custard, almond

Eurovision 2025

The Eurovision Grand Final 2025 on the 17th May is to be shown in more than 100 cinemas across the UK, including Everyman Edinburgh and Vue Edinburgh Omni Centre.

It’s going the be the ultimate viewing party, from the front room to the big screen, giving people the chance to celebrate the iconic song contest with friends at the cinema.

Full details in the below release, tickets and cinemas can be found athttps://www.songcontestincinemas.co.uk/tickets/

