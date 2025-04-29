Police are appealing for the help of the public to trace a 13-year-old boy reported missing from Clydebank.

Jamal Neves, who has previously been known to travel to Edinburgh, was last seen around 12.30pm on Saturday, 26 April, in the Crown Avenue area of the town.

He is described as black, around 6ft, of slim build with black braided hair. When last seen he was wearing a black Nike fleece, a black body warmer, black jogging bottoms and black shoes.

Sergeant Neil Kilpatrick said: “Concerns are growing for Jamal’s welfare and we need to make sure he is safe and well.

“We are asking anyone who has seen Jamal or knows where he might be to get in touch.”

If you can help please call us on 101, quoting reference 3823 of Sunday, 27 April, 2025.

