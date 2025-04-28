Emergency services are at the scene of a crash in the west side of Edinburgh.

Ashley Terrace in the Shandon area is closed between Cowan Road and Harrison Gardens to facilitate an investigation into the circumstances.

A woman has been taken to hospital.

Details of the injured party and the vehicles involved have not been released at this time but an update is expected.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Ashley Terrace, Edinburgh is closed between Cowan Road and Harrison Gardens, following a report of a road crash around 12.35pm on Monday, 28 April, 2025.

“Enquiries are ongoing and a woman has been taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.”

More to follow when we have it.

