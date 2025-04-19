A biting east wind and driving rain did not deny vice-captain Andy Allan a victory in the annual match to welcome in the new season at Dalmeny Estate Golf Club.

Allan plus Brenda Bell and Ian Souza ran out winners in the nine-hole Texas Scramble.

Both teams scored plus four but Andy’s team prevailed due to their higher handicaps.

Those who played said it was a tough challenge in poor conditions, but they were glad to get out on the course prepared by Wullie Ruffle.

Some members had to borrow extra clothing before of the conditions but Brenda Bell said: “Worst weather ever, the waves were whipping up onto the course.”

Allan said: “Proud first outing in the vice-captain position.”

