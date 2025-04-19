Police are appealing for information following a crash in Musselburgh.

Around 4.15pm yesterday, Friday, 18 April, 2025,a black MG HS was being driven northwest on Haddington Road before it collided with a 17-year-old female pedestrian.

Emergency services attended and the teenager was taken to hospital where medical staff described her condition as critical.

The 37-year-old male driver of the car was also taken to hospital.

He was also arrested in connection with the incident.

The male passenger, a 43-year-old man, did not require medical treatment.

The road was closed to allow collision investigators to conduct enquiries.

Sergeant Dominic Doyle said: “We are working to establish the full circumstances of this incident and I would ask anyone who has yet to speak to us to get in touch.

“All details are important, even if they seem insignificant, please do pass them on. If you have any information regarding the collision or saw the vehicle prior to the collision, please do contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2415 of Friday, 18 April 2025.

