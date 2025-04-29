Hibs defender Jack Iredale has been nominated for Scottish Premiership Goal of the Season for his tremendous strike against Hearts in the Edinburgh Derby.
His inch-perfect volley earned the Hibsall three points in a memorable 2-1 victory at Easter Road the last time the two teams met in March.
The 28-year-old’s goal was his first for the Club and came at a crucial time as David Gray’s side made it back-to-back Edinburgh Derby victories having won at Tynecastle on Boxing Day.
Iredale’s goal is one of 12 goals nominated for the 2024/25 Scottish Premiership Goal of the Season.
Supporters can vote for Jack Iredale’s goal online, with the winner set to be announced at the PFA Scotland Awards on Sunday 4 May.
Other candidates include Aberdeen duo Topi Keskinen and Kevin Nisbet, Celtic’s Callum McGregor, Daizen Maeda, Reo Hatate and Cameron Carter-Vickers, Dundee’s Simon Murray, Louis Moult of Dundee United, Rangers’ Hamza Igamane, Ross County’s Akil Wright, plus Mikael Mandron of St Mirren are up for the award.
John graduated from Telford College in 2010 with an HNC in Practical Journalism and since then he worked for the North Edinburgh News, The Southern Reporter, the Irish News Review and The Edinburgh Reporter. In addition he has been published in the Edinburgh Evening News and the Hibernian FC Programme.