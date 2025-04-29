Hibs defender Jack Iredale has been nominated for Scottish Premiership Goal of the Season for his tremendous strike against Hearts in the Edinburgh Derby.

His inch-perfect volley earned the Hibsall three points in a memorable 2-1 victory at Easter Road the last time the two teams met in March.

The 28-year-old’s goal was his first for the Club and came at a crucial time as David Gray’s side made it back-to-back Edinburgh Derby victories having won at Tynecastle on Boxing Day.

Iredale’s goal is one of 12 goals nominated for the 2024/25 Scottish Premiership Goal of the Season.

Supporters can vote for Jack Iredale’s goal online, with the winner set to be announced at the PFA Scotland Awards on Sunday 4 May.

Other candidates include Aberdeen duo Topi Keskinen and Kevin Nisbet, Celtic’s Callum McGregor, Daizen Maeda, Reo Hatate and Cameron Carter-Vickers, Dundee’s Simon Murray, Louis Moult of Dundee United, Rangers’ Hamza Igamane, Ross County’s Akil Wright, plus Mikael Mandron of St Mirren are up for the award.

