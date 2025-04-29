Police have arrested a teenage driver in Portobello during a proactively patrol and engage with the local community.

The 17-year-old male failed a roadside drugs wipe test and was taken into custody.

Drugs with an estimated street value of several hundred pounds was seized from the vehicle.

Officers said that their enquiries were continuing into the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Our local officers continue to proactively patrol and engage with the local community in Portobello.”

