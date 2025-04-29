Nominations are open until 16 May for members of the public to suggest people who they consider to be worthy of winning The Edinburgh Award.

This is a prestigious honour given to people who have achieved outstanding success in their lives, whether it is as an unsung charity hero or a renowned artist or athlete. Previous winners include Mel Young, MBE, founder of The Homeless World Cup, who was presented with the Loving Cup last year. His handprints are cast in stone in the Quad at the City Chambers and his name on the honours roll inside, along with others who have made their mark on the city including Professor Peter Higgs, Nicola Benedetti, CBE, Ken Buchanan, MBE, Professor Sir Geoff Palmer and Sir Tom Farmer.

The Rt Hon Lord Provost of the City of Edinburgh, Robert Aldridge, has asked for inominations. He said: “Edinburgh’s global influence over the last two centuries is thanks to the exceptional character, achievements, and excellence of our citizens. The Edinburgh Award gives us a chance to honour the individual whose work continues to make Edinburgh the extraordinary city we all know and love. I am continually inspired by the way Edinburgh’s people support one another, and this award reflects that community spirit.

“We are now in the 19th edition of The Edinburgh Award, and I invite everyone to nominate someone who has truly made a difference to our city. Now is your chance to help identify the next individual to be celebrated with The Edinburgh Award 2025.”

You can nominate someone for the Edinburgh Award if they

were born in Edinburgh, have lived in the city for the past 12 months or has a substantial association with Edinburgh

have not previously been awarded The Freedom of the City

are not a previous winner of The Edinburgh Award

are not a serving politician.

The winner of the award will be chosen by the Civic Awards Committee after nominations close at noon on 16 May.

Read more here before making a nomination.

Sir Geoff Palmer who received the Edinburgh Award in 2022

© 2024 Martin McAdam

Mel Young, MBE, and his wife Rona at the ceremony for The Edinburgh Award © 2024 Martin McAdam

L-R Lady Anne Farmer, Sir Tom Farmer and the Rt Hon Lord Provost Donald Wilson at The Edinburgh Award 5 March 2016 PHOTO Martin McAdam

