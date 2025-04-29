Edinburgh Furniture Initiative

Edinburgh Furniture Initiative (EFI) is a furniture recycling charity which has had a depot on Gorgie Road. The recycling charity raises funds for homeless people while offering furniture to make other people’s homes prettier. EFI would like to make it clear that the charity is NOT closing down.

Sadly their lease comes to an end in March 2026 and although they will try to buy the building they have until now occupied, they will possibly have to relocate.

There is a crowdfunder planned, but not yet set up. And, if you’d like to partner with EFI or if you have an alternative building to offer them on lease contact the CEO, Jane Devine janed@foursquare.org.uk

North Edinburgh Community Festival

All 80 stalls have now sold out for the North Edinburgh Community Festival on 17 May. This is a free, family friendly festival from noon to 5.30pm in West Pilton Park with many activities, stalls, live music, workshops, food, parade, sports, jobs, skills and learning all in one place.

Leith Walk Police Box events

Edinburgh, Lothian and Borders Police Historical Society, (ELPHS) set up by retired members of the legacy Scottish police forces, are holding exhibitions at Leith Walk police box. Events are planned for 30 April, 14 May and 18 June between 10am and 2pm.

Everyone is invited to drop in to find out what policing used to be like.

Each event has a theme so that visitors can experience something different each time. Gerard McEwan, secretary of ELPHS said ‘the first theme was ‘Women in the Policing of Edinburgh’ and that seemed to go down well with all the visitors’.

On Wednesday 30 April the theme is the Special Constabulary or volunteer police officers.

In May and June there are two ongoing ELPHS projects. Firstly, the publishing of a book on ‘The Bombing of Edinburgh and Leith 1939 – 1945’ by Tom Wood. This is also the subject of another exhibition in the entrance to the City Library on George IV Bridge during April and May. From early June, this exhibition plus additions, will be outside the George Washington Browne Room of the City Library.

The second theme is the publishing of a book called ‘The Memorial Roll of Edinburgh City Police 1939 – 1945’, featuring the biographies of the 24 men, officers and staff, who were either killed on active service, or who died whilst serving during World War II.

The events at the Leith Walk policebox on Croall Place, are being held as part of Edinburgh900 celebrations. The exhibitions are free and child friendly. No booking is required.

School groups and nursery groups are welcome but should contact sec.elphs@gmail.com in advance to arrange their visit.

www.leithwalkpolicebox.comwww.edinburghlothianandborderspolicehistoricalsociety.org

Tradfest on Friday

Ross Ainslie & the Sanctuary Band

Friday 2 May for one night only – Ross Ainslie & the Sanctuary Band + Terra Kin.

Two acts making the sumptuous sounds that cross genres whilst having their roots very firmly in the Scottish scene. Ross Ainslie is one of Scotland’s finest traditional musicians and composers, playing pipes, whistles and cittern. He is renowned for his highly acclaimed solo material and as a skilled performer and prolific collaborator.

He performs regularly with bands Treacherous Orchestra, Salsa Celtica, Dougie Maclean, Ali Hutton, Charlie Mckerron, Tim Edey, Hamish Napier, Brìghde Chaimbeul, Duncan Chisholm, India Alba and has performed with Kate Rusby, Blue Rose Code, Zakir Hussain, Trilok Gurtu, Capercaillie, Shooglenifty, Carl Barat, Papon, Karsh Kale, Flook, Breabach, Soumik Datta and Patsy Reid.

Born in Perthshire in 1983, Ross began his career as a member of the Perth and District Pipe Band, before joining the Vale of Atholl Pipe Band, where he was mentored by piper Gordon Duncan. Hugely influenced by Gordon’s fearlessly innovative spirit and groundbreaking compositions, Ross began exploring his own abilities as a composer and writing his own tunes, and in 2002 he was a finalist in the prestigious BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician of the Year competition.

Book here.

Holyrood Dog of the Year

Jim is the Holyrood Dog of the Year 2025 and is photographed below with owner Jenni Minto MSP.

Claire Wilson-Leary, public affairs manager at Dogs Trust who sponsor the event said: “Thanks to all the MSPs and their canine companions for taking part in Holyrood Dog of the Year and many congratulations to Jim and Jenni for taking home this year’s title.

“As all dog owners know, there is nothing quite like the love, loyalty and devotion you experience when you welcome a dog into your family, and today’s event is all about celebrating the unique and special bond we have with our amazing canine friends.”

28/4/2025

Holyrood Dog Of the Year.

Winner Jenni Minto and Jim

2nd Tess White and Kura

3rd Jamie Halcro Johnston and Buster

Public Craig Hoy and Roma

Picture Alan Simpson

