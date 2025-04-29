Police are appealing for information following a crash involving a pedestrian and a black BMW 118i Sport car which was being driven on Ashley Terrace, Edinburgh.

The crash happened around 12.30pm yesterday afternoon, Monday, 28 April, 2025.

Emergency services attended and the 80-year-old female pedestrian was taken the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with serious injuries.

The female driver did not require medical treatment.

The road was closed and re-opened around 5pm.

Sergeant Paul Ewing said: “Our enquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this crash, and I would appeal to anyone with any information to please contact police.

“I’m also keen to speak to any drivers who were in the area at the time and may have dash-cam footage which has captured something of significance.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident number 1421 of 28 April, 2025.”

Like this: Like Loading...