The final touches have now been put to the renovation of the security hall at Edinburgh Airport where all passengers travelling through may now keep liquids and large electricals in their bags.

This has been a multi-million-pound project to install new security scanners, and these are all now in use.

Eight new scanners have been installed, transforming the security hall by adding an additional two lanes. This completely modernises the process thanks to the new technology, which is also in place at other VINCI Airports as part of their approach to innovation.

The £24 million investment will allow passengers to move through security even quicker than they currently do, while also elevating the level of passenger and staff safety due to the use of 3D functionality.

Liquids still need to be 100ml or under but can remain in bags. This means the airport will no longer issue single-use plastic bags, delivering a sustainability benefit through the project.

Michael Hering, Head of Security at Edinburgh Airport said: “This will be welcome news for the millions of passengers who travel through Edinburgh Airport every year, and we’re glad to be able to complete this project and speed up the process.

“We’ve invested almost £24 million to install this cutting-edge technology to improve the overall experience for passengers, and 97% of passengers are already passing through in under 10 minutes.

“It’s also important to note that our high safety levels have been maintained and improved on due to the 3D technology, meaning it is a faster, more secure process in time for peak summer.”

Like this: Like Loading...