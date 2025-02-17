Hibs defender Warren O’Hora admitted that a point against St Mirren in Paisley was a fair result on reflection.

Both sides had their chances to open the scoring, but the defences remained on top for the majority of the match .

Hibs finished the game with 10-men after new signing Alasana Manneh was shown a controversial red card after two bookable offences in the second half.

Speaking after the final whistle O’Hora said: “Going into today we knew we had a good opportunity to pull away from a few teams and catch some others – so we are a bit disheartened on that front, but when you go down to 10-men with a few minutes to go, you would take the draw. I think a point in the end was a fair result.

“It was a tough game, it was difficult to play on a surface like that for both teams. We know we can play miles better than that, but when you are away from home – first and foremost you don’t want to get beat.”

The result extends Hibs unbeaten run to 12 matches (all comps) and leaves them fifth in the William Hill Premiership table.

“This is a tough place to come, there is no doubt about that. St Mirren are very direct, they have willing runners and big boys up top. We dealt with that well, we defended well, maybe we could’ve been a bit better on the ball, but we will take the point and move on.

“We’ve got Celtic next, the last time we lost a game was against them – so we will back ourselves at home. Hopefully, we can put on a good performance that is worthy of the three points.”

