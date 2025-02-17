Police are appealing for information after a man had his bike stolen in Edinburgh on Friday, 14 February, 2025.

​Around 5.25pm, the 33-year-old man was walking through Telfer subway underpass when he was approached by another man who verbally threatened him and stole his bike.​

The suspect is in his early 20s, around 5ft. 10 inches in height, with an average build. He was wearing a grey/blue coloured tracksuit with grey and white coloured footwear.​

The male had his hood up and was concealing his face with a black face covering. He was also carrying a grey shoulder bag.​

The suspect cycled over the Western Approach Road towards Dalry.​

The bike is a yellow, Canyon Speedmax CF8, with all black wheels.​

Officers are continuing to review relevant CCTV images from in and around the area for any additional details.​

Detective Constable Lindsay Johnston said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time of the theft to think back and consider if they saw anything suspicious or perhaps saw the suspect on the bike. I would also ask anyone with dash-cam equipment to check their images as they could have captured footage with could assist us in identifying the suspect.”​

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2667 of 14 February, 2025. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and give your information anonymously.

