The Edinburgh Food Hall, Bonnie & Wild, at St James Quarter, has sealed a new supplier contract with Aberdeen’s Fierce Beer.

The deal marks another step for Fierce as it moves into the Central Belt, while also expanding the geographical and economic footprint of Bonnie & Wild, which sources from small suppliers from across the country.

The agreement will mean Fierce products are added to the popular venue’s bar and gantry offering, which already includes a range of acclaimed Scottish breweries, including Pilot, Paolozzi and Jump Ship, as well as dozens of Scottish distilleries, from The GlenAllachie to Isle of Raasay Distillery.

Colin Campbell, Communications Director at Bonnie & Wild, said: “Fierce Beer produce fantastic beer and are also great to work with, and they really sum up the craft beer commitment to quality and innovation, while also operating as a growing and successful business.

“Fierce join a superb Scottish portfolio within Bonnie & Wild that proudly shows off amazing depth and breadth of Scottish produce, from the fresh Scottish seafood served up in Gary Maclean’s Creel Caught to the artisanal gelato from Joelato made from locally sourced berries, as well as the dozens of distilleries who come in for our popular Meet the Maker events.”

Richard McLelland of Fierce Beer said: “We’re absolutely delighted to have agreed this pouring deal, in partnership with Inverarity Morton. It will allow the local, national and international clientele who visit Bonnie & Wild to continue to enjoy the best of Scottish craft beer alongside one of the most vibrant dining experiences in the country. We look forward to working with the team to build yet more awareness of the eclectic Scottish products and talent they have brought together under one roof.”

Bonnie & Wild won a Scotland Food and Drink Excellence Award in recognition of the products available to guests, including its commitment to Scottish sourcing, and it has also achieved VisitScotland’s Taste our Best accreditation. The Food Hall, which opened during the pandemic in 2021, makes a point of showcasing Scottish brands and is home to dozen independent kitchen and retailers, while dozens of Scottish F&B brands are showcased within the space.

Fierce Beer is a modern Scottish brewery based in Aberdeen. Fierce began life as a homebrewing project, inspired by the flavour-packed beers coming out of West Coast USA in the 2010s, and has been producing award-winning beers commercially since 2016. It has two bars, in Aberdeen and Edinburgh, as well as an on-site brewery taproom. Held in high regard in the UK beer community, it is the most awarded Scottish brewery in recent years, winning 14 medals at the 2020 Scottish Beer Awards before being named Scottish Brewery of the Year in 2021. In 2022, it moved to a larger brewery after the original site reached capacity.

