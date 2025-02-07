Police are appealing for information following a crash involving the driver of a Land Rover and a pedestrian in Edinburgh.

Emergency services were called to the A701 Howden Hall Road near the junction with Alnwickhill Road, around 2.20pm on Thursday, 6 February 2025.

The pedestrian, an 89-year-old woman, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh to be treated for serious injuries.

The driver of the Land Rover was not injured.

The road was closed for around three hours to allow for investigations to be carried out.

Sergeant Fraser Mitchell said “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash get in touch.

“I would also appeal to anyone who may have dash-cam or private CCTV footage that could assist our enquiries to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1901 of 6 February 2025.

