Concerns over an ‘unusual’ green pergola installed on the driveway of a house in a conservation area have been dismissed by planners.

Neighbours of the lightweight structure on Waterloo Bank, in Penicuik, had raised fears it was ‘unstable’ and set an unwelcome precedent for other drives in the street.

However Midlothian Council planners approved a retrospective planning application for it after ruling its stability was not their concern.

Planning officers who visited the home at the end of a cul-de-sac also dismissed concerns decorations hung on the frame set off neighbouring security lights in windy weather as a ‘private matter’ between the home owners.

And they said that while the pergola was ‘unusual’ it did not breach planning policy nor did its position in the corner of the street suggest it would inspire other residents to follow suit.

Approving the application, officers said: “Whilst it is somewhat unusual to see structures such as pergolas to the front of properties, the application property is located at the end of the cul-de-sac with the garage that the pergola fronts being set back from the front of the application dwelling.

“Taking this into account, in addition to the lightweight nature of the pergola which has been painted green in keeping with the fenestration and boundary fences of the application and neighbouring properties the proposed development is not prominent within the street scene and does not have a significant impact on the character and appearance of the existing building, the visual amenity of the street scene or the character and appearance of this part of the conservation area.

“This should not be seen as setting a precedent for similar structures to houses in the street.”

Planners received four objections to the pergola including claims it created visual clutter, was overshadowing and showed a disregard to the conservation area.

The owner of the home challenged the claims and said, in relation to its stability, the pergola had concrete bolt down posts securing it and when it came to decorations on the frame they said: “Personal decorations are of no relevance to this application or others which hold no rights of deeds to the private home and land”.

By Marie Sharp Local Democracy Reporter

Like this: Like Loading...