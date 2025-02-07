A team of East Lothian cyclists are taking on a 700-mile cycle around Scotland in aid of the My Name’5 Doddie foundation (MNDF), with the help of housebuilder Dandara, who is currently building new homes at The Pines in Wallyford.

Nine members of the Doddie Dasher’5 will be kitted out in Dandara branded jerseys as they embark on the four-day Doddie’s Grand Tour 2025 cycle. Race participants are raising money in the name of rugby icon, Doddie Weir’s Motor Neurone Disease charity, which aims to find a cure for motor neurone disease.

Starting at Stranraer on February 5th, the 40 competing teams will cross the finish line in Edinburgh on Saturday the 8th ahead of the Scotland vs Ireland Six Nations fixture the following day.

Dandara has contributed £1000 towards the team’s fundraising goal of £15,000, which will not only help the cycling team to compete in style but also contribute to the My Name’5 Doddie foundation’s research towards a cure for MND. MNDF aims to find new treatments and a potential cure for the disease as well as supporting patients and their families to help them lead as fulfilling a life as possible.

Tony Williamson, Sales Director at Dandara East Scotland, commented: “Doddie Weir is a Scottish institution and will be remembered not only for his rugby playing, but the exceptional work he did before his death to raise money for MND.

“We’re very pleased to be able to not only support a fantastic Scottish charity, but also a team who are local to us in East Lothian. Supporting Scottish and local causes is always at the forefront of our minds at Dandara Scotland, and we wish Jamie and the team all the very best on their cycle!”

Jamie Dougall, The Doddie Dasher’5 team captain, said: “The team have spent the last several months training to gear ourselves up for our biggest challenge yet – 700 miles! While the thought of cycling that much across the unpredictable Scottish terrain may be daunting to think about, knowing that we’re competing to raise money for MND has really helped us to focus on what matters, which is hitting that fundraising goal.

“We had initially hoped to raise just £10,000, we recently were able to increase the end goal because the support was so overwhelming. We’re so grateful to Dandara for getting behind such an important cause and paving the way for a better future for those and their families who have been diagnosed with MND.”

My Name’5 Doddie Foundation also supports people living with MND and their families, having provided over £2m to individuals and through the MND Association and MND Scotland.

If you would like to sponsor The Doddie Dasher’5, please donate via their Just Giving page https://www.justgiving.com/page/jamie-dougall-1723614391688.

Like this: Like Loading...