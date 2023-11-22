A number of Edinburgh-based bands will play more than 100 Beatles songs for the MND charity, My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, this Saturday at Assembly Roxy.

The organiser is Stuart McGachan who is currently back in his hometown preparing for the first Beatles Marathon concert.

Stuart said: “The marathon has been inspired by my Dad Patrick’s love of The Beatles, passed down to the whole family throughout his life. He sadly passed away after his battle with Motor Neuron Disease last week.

“He was an amazing dad, grandad, husband, father-in-law, and friend who brought us all together. This week has been tough, and the show will be too, but it gives us great comfort knowing that he passed away knowing that we were doing this for him, and everyone suffering directly or indirectly through this horrible disease.

“The My Name’5 Doddie Foundation has been a joy to work with, along with the amazing musicians that have volunteered their time and talents. It’s been a welcome distraction to what’s been going on, and we hope we can make you all proud.

“We all wanted to do something special for him, our community, and the charity – everyone has been so kind to us.

“I now live in Columbus, Ohio where I have been for the past seven years with my American wife. They host a Beatles Marathon every year in December.

“It has flourished into a major event in the Columbus music calendar, so much so that in recent years, Sirs Paul McCartney and Ringo have even introduced the event via video message.

“While this is our flagship year in Edinburgh, we believe we are starting something really special – particularly with the release of The Beatles’ new single, Now and Then.“

Patrick McGachan

Stuart and Patrick performing together

Ten local bands have volunteered their time and talent to play the 100 Beatles songs in an eight-hour stretch of music for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

The charity funds research for treatments and hopefully an eventual cure for the life shortening condition, MND and provides crucial support to the families of those suffering.

The marathon will take place from 3pm – 11pm, and families including those with small children are welcome.

There are a range of tickets available, with an option for those with young families to enjoy the marathon from 3pm – 6.30pm with ‘early bird’ tickets.

Tickets for Edinburgh’s first Beatles Marathon can be purchased in advance via the Assembly Roxy website, and donations can be made via JustGiving. It is a family-friendly event and children are welcome. If you are looking to join in-person, the planned running order is as follows:

15.15 – The Charles Hawtrey Band 15:50 – Dave Mack

16.10 – Heads Up

16.45 – Mountain People

17.20 – Kings of Marigold

18.25 – Sebastian Dangerfield

19.35 – Monticule

20.35 – The Average White Album Band 21:30 – Lollapalooza

22.00 – Unrising Sun

The marathon is taking place just weeks after the release of Now And Then by The Beatles. Producers used artificial intelligence to isolate vocals recorded by John Lennon over 50 years ago, to create the band’s final song, which shot to Number 1 in the UK Official Charts.

Organisers of the marathon are hoping that this release will encourage Edinburgh-based Beatles fans to Twist and Shout their way to Assembly Roxy, to enjoy more of the band’s hits.

