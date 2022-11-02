Kirkliston & South Queensferry FC’s 2014s team will run out wearing a fresh match day kit for the new season thanks to sponsorship from Dandara East Scotland.

The housebuilder donated almost £3,000 to the club whose players train and play in Kirkliston near its Foxhall Gait development.

Chris Brown, KSQ FC Treasurer, said: “We are very grateful to Dandara for supporting the club and the players are excited to get on the park in their smart new kit.

“Finding money for strips is always a struggle as they have to be replaced every two years as the children grow out of them so quickly and there’s a lot of wear and tear on the field.”

The kits, comprising shirts, shorts and socks, feature Dandara’s logo across the chest and the logo of Richmond’s Hope on the arms. The charity supports bereaved children aged 4 to 18 years old, and the team recently raised £450 for them by auctioning off shirt numbers.

Lisa Archibald, Head of Sales at Dandara Scotland East, said: “We are looking forward to seeing the team in action in their new kits. We hope that this will give the players a real confidence boost on the pitch and encourage others to get involved with the club which does so much good work in the community. We wish them lots of luck in future matches!”

The 2014s play 5-a-side in Fife but will switch to 7-a-side in Spring, when they will move to the Edinburgh and Lothian region. They currently have around 50 players with 10 volunteer coaches.

KSQ was formed in 1991 and celebrated its 30th anniversary last year. It has 550 playing members including 12 youth teams ranging in age from four to 18 years old and has recently added a women’s team.

Dandara is currently selling a collection of new homes at Foxhall Gait in Kirkliston, where a collection of two, three, four and five bedroom homes are available. Prices start from £279,995 for a three-bedroom home.

www.dandara.com

