Parabola, owner and developer of Edinburgh Park welcomed the Rt Hon Lord Provost of the City of Edinburgh Robert Aldridge who toured the first flagship building, 1 New Park Square. The Lord Provost was shown the sports facilities including the latest Padel courts, and also visited the brand new coffee shop and bakery Patina.
Interest in 1 New Park Square which comprises 85 000 sq. ft of Grade A, net zero carbon offices has been warming up in the last few weeks according to the developers. Prospective tenants are impressed by the civic square, garden square, multi-use games area and the quality of bar/restaurant Patina which comprise the new zero carbon urban quarter in the west of the city.
The Patina venue has already hosted its first music event with tickets selling fast for its next: Rachel Newton, the Scottish singer and harpist who is performing there on 15 November.
Tony Hordon, Managing Director of Parabola said: “Parabola was delighted to welcome the Lord Provost who enjoyed a tour of 1 New Park Square with its bar, restaurant and bakery, a walk around the public realm and landscape, with its many pieces of art and multi-use games including the recently opened and highly popular Padel Tennis courts. We were enthused by the Lord Provost’s interest in how Parabola’s vision is being delivered.”
The Lord Provost said:“It is greatly encouraging to witness the real progress made by Parabola on this important new quarter of the city. It is a great to see how sports, leisure, the arts and business will thrive and complement each other to deliver a new community which will add so much to West Edinburgh and the city as a whole.”
