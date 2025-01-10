The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo has chosen St Columba’s Hospice Care to receive a special one-off charity donation of up to £162,000 in celebration of its 75th Anniversary in 2025.

This donation will be raised by adding 75pence to each ticket for the 2025 show, and accords with the Tattoo’s Performance with a Purpose ethos. More than 50,000 votes were cast by members of the public choosing from a selection of non-military charities.

The Tattoo also supports arts charities in the UK with annual donations from its surplus profit, and this annual charitable giving will continue alongside the new initiative, as it aims to build up to pre-Covid donations of £1 million a year.

St Columba’s Hospice Care has helped individuals and families for nearly half a century, providing compassionate care to those facing the profound challenges of palliative and end-of-life care, and leaving a lasting, meaningful impact on countless lives. The funds donated will enable the team to continue their vital work both in the Hospice, and in the community, and ensure that the services remain free and accessible to everyone in need across Edinburgh and the Lothians.

With the theme for next year’s Tattoo, The Heroes Who Made Us, spotlighting the individuals who have shaped and supported the iconic performances over the past 75 years, this additional donation gives the charity the means to pay tribute to their own heroes and continue their essential work.

Jason Barrett, Chief Executive, The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo said: “Our 75th Anniversary is a momentous occasion, and we are delighted to celebrate it by supporting local Edinburgh charity, St Columba’s Hospice Care and their team of loyal volunteers, dedicated staff and patients. Their dedication to providing comfort, dignity and peace to patients at end of life as well as support for their loved ones is truly inspiring.

“This donation is a testament to our ongoing commitment to giving back to our communities and we are honoured to contribute to the heroic efforts of St Columba’s Hospice Care.”

Jackie Stone, CEO at St Columba’s Hospice Care, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to have been chosen to receive this special 75th Anniversary donation from The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo. This incredible support comes at a critical time for hospice care, as we continue to navigate significant funding pressures, with rising costs and growing demand for our services.

“It’s a wonderful start to the new year, and we’re so grateful to everyone who voted and to the Tattoo for their generosity. This donation will make a real difference in helping us provide vital care and support to patients and families across Edinburgh and the Lothians.”

Tickets for The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo’s 75th anniversary Show are now on sale and can be purchased at edintattoo.co.uk/tickets or on the phone, 0131 225 1188. The Show will run from 1-23 August 2025.

