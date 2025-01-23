The charity Samaritans Scotland has commissioned a tartan to represent their work in Scotland.

The charity is committed to reducing feelings of isolation and disconnection and say the new tartan is a symbol of connection. A spokesperson said: “Just like the tartan the threads of Samaritans weave together and connect volunteers, supporters, communities and staff in Scotland. By working together we all create the support that people rely on in their hardest moments.”

Head of Policy and Communications at Samaritans Scotland, Danielle Rowley, said: “The first Samaritans branch in Scotland opened in 1959, and we’ve been connecting with people ever since. We want the tartan to be a way to connect with the communities we work with, and a way for people to proudly show their support and passion for suicide prevention.

“The symbolism of the lines in the tartan crossing over and the weave of the tartan highlights the importance of connection, and how our lives touch the lives of others. Something as simple as saying ‘hello’, or having a coffee with someone can be enough to make a difference.

“We hope that the Samaritartan, as something bright and visual, will act as a conversation starter and help to address the stigma surrounding suicide and mental health.”

The Edinburgh Makar read us some of the poem he has written especially for the occasion:

When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at jo@samaritans.org, or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.

