Aussie-born defender Kye Rowles has left Tynecastle to sign for Major League Soccer side DC Unted in North America.

The 26-year-old made 103 appearances for Hearts after signing in 2022 from Central Coast Mariners.

Neil Critchley, Hearts’ head coach, said Rowles had been a “fantastic servant” for the club. The fee with the Washington-based outfit, who compete in the Eastern Conference, is undisclosed.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Zander Clark has signed a contract extension which will keep him at Tynecastle until 2027.

The 32-year-old joined in 2022 and has played 68 first team games.

Clark is one of three goalkeepers in the squad, the others being Craig Gordon and Ryan Fulton, and Critchley said: “It can be challenging for a goalkeeper when they are not playing, but Zander trains at 100 per cent every day.

“He is a big part of our plans going forward.”

Another player on the move is Kai Smutek who has joined Bonnyrigg Rose on loan until the end of the season.

The central defender has played 20 games for the Wee Jambos this term in the Lowland League and Angus Beath, the B Team manager, said that the move will pose different challenges which will hopefully further his development.

