The last time Bat Out Of Hell roared into Edinburgh, the ‘award-winning hit musical’ with book, music and lyrics by the late Jim Steinman was rightly hailed a ‘five star’ spectacular.

Three years later, despite boasting many of the same principals, the new concert production, opening its UK tour this week at the Edinburgh Playhouse, is almost unrecognisable – if two out of three ain’t bad, just two stars out of five only highlights the challenges that remain for the show’s producers.

Tickets here At the Playhouse until 11 January.

