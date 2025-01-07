The owner of an Airbnb holiday flat in Portobello has hit back at planners for failing to recognise it is not in the “Royal Mile Party Zone”.

Jane Steele has appealed after City of Edinburgh Council officers refused to grant a change of use for the residential flat which has been operating as a short term holiday let for more then three years.

She said planners had applied a ‘broad brush’ in rejecting the application because they said it was an ‘inappropriate use’ of residential accommodation.

And in her appeal, which will be heard at a meeting of the council’s Local Review Body this week, she said the unique features of the seaside property on Barnie Terrace were not considered in the decision.

She states: “The application of the (council’s) policy fails to recognise the fact that the subject dwelling is not located in the “Royal Mile party zone” and our guests are mostly mature family groups or business people who have consideration of others’ peace and quiet.”

Ms Steele said she used a profile function provided by Airbnb to vet potential guests and ensure they are suitable for the property which she said had a unique common entrance which included fire safety doors on each floor and apartment which reduced noise.

Edinburgh planners refused the retrospective application for a change of use to short term let because they said it was against policy covering the holiday lets in residential areas as well as loss of long term housing needs.

However Ms Steele argues the application of the policy ignored the flat’s design.

She adds: “The application of the policy seeking to preserve residential amenity is “broad brush” and fails to take account of the nature/characteristics of the subject property nor the reality of the subject property’s use as a short term let without any issue arising.

“The common entry is not like a traditional common “close” in that the

stairwell is enclosed by self closing fire doors at each level, the hallways, stairs and landings are fully carpeted throughout.

“Additionally, the self closing entrance doors to individual flats are fully sealed fire doors and this specification means that there is little or no transmission of noise from the stairwell and the inner hallway to the dwelling interiors.”

No objections to the application to change the use of the flat were received and a decision on the appeal will be taken by the review body.

By Marie Sharp Local Democracy Reporter

