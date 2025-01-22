This Friday and Saturday Kwik Fit, will celebrate completing a major refurbishment of its centre in Dundee Street, Edinburgh.

Customers will be able to win prizes. There will be free food and drink and the company is offering 25% off all tyres purchased in the Dundee Street centre over the two days.

The centre, which has been a focal point in Fountainbridge for more than 40 years, has been transformed inside and out with significant investment in the latest equipment.

Kwik Fit has added a new training facility in the centre which will be used to train staff starting their career on Kwik Fit’s apprentice programme, as well as those further on in their development.

Kwik Fit invites customers and those in the local community to join them for the event on Friday and Saturday when everyone has a chance to win prizes in Continental’s spin the wheel game.

The manager of Kwik Fit Dundee Street, Mark Connor, said: “Anyone passing regularly will have seen that the exterior of our centre has been completely transformed, but they may not know that the bigger changes are in the workshops and reception. We invite all motorists to come down this Friday and Saturday to join us in celebrating the results, and we’ll be delighted to show them round the new centre and help them with any issues they might have with their car.”

The address of the centre is 109 Dundee Steet, Edinburgh, EH11 1AW. Food and drink will be offered to customers between 9am – 3pm (subject to availability). Customers can take part in the Continental spin the wheel prize giveaway between 8.30am – 5pm (subject to availability).

25% off tyres is limited to those bought in the Dundee Street, Edinburgh centre on Friday 24 and Saturday 25 January. The offer excludes online purchases.

Like this: Like Loading...