Hibs have announced the signing of Gambian international Alasana Manneh from Odense Boldklub, subject to international clearance and visa approval.

The terms of the transfer will remain undisclosed, with the 26-year-old putting pen-to-paper on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

The central midfielder was in the famous La Masia, Barcelona’s Academy, and featured for their youth team and B Team, alongside the likes of European Championship winner Marc Cucurella.

Manneh has since gone on to make almost 200 career appearances playing in the Bulgarian, Polish, and Danish top-flights.

During the 2024/25 campaign, he’s played a vital role for Odense Boldklub (OB) as they look to bounce back to the Danish Superliga. He’s set up seven goals in 17 league games, as they sit top of the league.

On the international front, he’s a regular for The Gambia, earning 18 caps to date.

On his signing, Hibernian FC Head Coach David Gray said: “We’re delighted to bring Alasana to the Club.

“As a player he’s very competitive, has a fantastic work ethic, and has good technical ability on the ball. At 26, he has good experience at senior level and playing in high-level leagues, and he adds extra strength in depth to the middle of our midfield. I look forward to working with him.”

Hibernian FC Sporting Director Malky Mackay added: “We have been diligent in our work throughout the January transfer window to ensure we add quality and not quantity to our First Team squad.

“Alasana is someone we’ve been watching for a long period of time knowing his contract was due to expire in the summer. After positive conversations with OB, we’re delighted we’ve been able to agree a deal to bring him in during the January window, so he can make a real impact from now until the rest of the season.

“He has a real good pedigree coming from Barcelona’s Academy and playing in the top-flights in Poland and Denmark, and I look forward to seeing him perform for us.”

Like this: Like Loading...