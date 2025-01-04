Scottish public sector and voluntary organisations raise concerns about the increase to employer National Insurance contributions on their finances.
A letter to the UK Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, calls for funding to fully cover the additional costs some organisations will face.
Organisations delivering public services in Scotland estimate that to cover the increase in employer National Insurance contributions could amount to £700 million.
The joint letter from First Minister John Swinney and COSLA President Shona Morrison has been supported by 48 organisations including the Scottish Trades Union Congress, Scottish Council for Voluntary Organisations and British Dental Association.
The First Minister said: “I would like to thank all the public and voluntary sector organisations who have come together to call in a unified voice for this decision to be reconsidered.
“We are disappointed that the UK Government did not engage with the Scottish Government on the change to employers National Insurance Contributions and we are concerned about the additional pressure it places on all employers. The Scottish Budget is expected to pass within weeks, and alongside local authorities, we need clarity.
“We will continue to press the UK Government to raise our deep concern about the implications of the increase to employer National Insurance contributions for organisations across Scotland, and the risk to the vital services they provide if these additional costs are not fully funded.
The letter has been supported by:
- Roz Foyer, General Secretary, Scottish Trades Union Congress (STUC)
- Anna Fowlie, Chief Executive, Scottish Council for Voluntary Organisations (SCVO)
- Martin Green, Chair, Community Pharmacy Scotland
- Eilidh Thomson, Chair, Optometry Scotland
- David McColl, Chair of the Scottish Dental Practice Committee, British Dental Association
- Jacki Smart, Chair, Scottish Hospices Leadership Group
- Gavin Sinclair, Director of Funding and Partnerships, Venture Trust
- Wilma Thomson, Manager, Rape Crisis Grampian
- Sharon Aitchison, Chief Executive, Monklands Women’s Aid
- Marsha Scott, Chief Executive, Scottish Women’s Aid
- Lauren McGregor, Children and Young Person’s Team Leader and Independent Domestic Abuse Advocate, Committed to Ending Abuse (CEA Ltd)
- Susie Stein, Chief Executive, Scottish Borders Rape Crisis Centre
- Jan Swan, Chief Executive, Fife Rape and Sexual Assault Centre
- Colin Lee, Chief Executive, Council of Ethnic Minority Voluntary Sector Organisations (CEMVO) Scotland
- Aaliya Seyal, Chief Executive Officer, Legal Services Agency Ltd
- Donna Hutchison, Chief Executive, Aberdeen Cyrenians
- Angela Barron, Chief Executive, Forth Valley Rape Crisis Centre
- Linda Rodgers, Chief Executive, Edinburgh Women’s Aid
- Alana Harper, Chief Executive, Tayside Deaf Hub
- Pam Hunter, Chief Executive, SAY Women
- Karen Moore, Interim Change Manager, Motherwell District Women’s Aid
- Shirley Middleditch, Manager, South Ayrshire Women’s Aid
- Sandy Brindley, Chief Executive, Rape Crisis Scotland
- Maria Jose Pavez Larrea, Co-General Manager, Grampian Regional Equality Council (GREC)
- Paul Wilson, Chief Officer, Volunteer Edinburgh
- Nicola Livingston, Chair, Scottish Council of Jewish Communities
- Dr Richard Groden, Chair, Jewish Care Scotland
- Dr Donny Lyons, Co-Chair, Cosgrove Care
- Sabir Zazai OBE, Chief Executive, Scottish Refugee Council
- Jane Wood, Chief Executive Officer, Homes for Scotland
- Catherine Dyer CBE, Chair, Community Justice Scotland
- Stuart Stevens, Chief Officer, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service
- Graeme McAlister, Chief Executive, Scottish Childminding Association
- Jaci Douglas, Chief Executive, Care and Learning Alliance
- Ben McLeish, Director, 2020 Together
- Louise Licznerski, Founding Director, Scottish Outdoor Learning Association
- Irene Audain, Chief Executive, Scottish Out of School Care Network
- Jonathan Broadbery, Director of Policy and Communications, National Day Nurseries Association
- Sharon Fairley, Chief Executive, Scottish Private Nursery Association
- Jane Brumpton, Chief Executive, Early Years Scotland
- Fraser McKinlay, Chief Executive, The Promise Scotland
- Francis Scott, Director of Services, St Phillips School
- Stuart Provan, Chief Executive Officer, Seamab Care and Education
- Mary Geaney, Chief Executive Officer, Rossie Young Peoples Trust
- Martin Boyle, Interim Chief Executive, Scottish Funding Council
- Pauline Radcliffe, Chief Executive, Scottish Credit and Qualifications Framework
- Graeme Jackson, Interim Chief Executive, Colleges Scotland
- Frank Mitchell, Chair, Skills Development Scotland
- Damien Yeates, Chief Executive, Skills Development Scotland
Founding Editor of The Edinburgh Reporter.
Edinburgh-born multimedia journalist and iPhoneographer.