Scottish public sector and voluntary organisations raise concerns about the increase to employer National Insurance contributions on their finances.

A letter to the UK Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, calls for funding to fully cover the additional costs some organisations will face.

Organisations delivering public services in Scotland estimate that to cover the increase in employer National Insurance contributions could amount to £700 million.

The joint letter from First Minister John Swinney and COSLA President Shona Morrison has been supported by 48 organisations including the Scottish Trades Union Congress, Scottish Council for Voluntary Organisations and British Dental Association.

The First Minister said: “I would like to thank all the public and voluntary sector organisations who have come together to call in a unified voice for this decision to be reconsidered.

“We are disappointed that the UK Government did not engage with the Scottish Government on the change to employers National Insurance Contributions and we are concerned about the additional pressure it places on all employers. The Scottish Budget is expected to pass within weeks, and alongside local authorities, we need clarity.

“We will continue to press the UK Government to raise our deep concern about the implications of the increase to employer National Insurance contributions for organisations across Scotland, and the risk to the vital services they provide if these additional costs are not fully funded.



