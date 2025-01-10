NatWest Group and Josh Littlejohn MBE, founder of Social Bite, are unveiling a new national business awards event and the first one will be held in Edinburgh.



The British Business Awards, being organised in association with NatWest, will take place on April 24th, 2025, at the EICC and will feature Sting, Rob Brydon and Sir Bob Geldof.

The event will be run on a not-for-profit basis and organisers have set a target of raising £1 million for this year’s charity, Social Bite. The charity has sandwich shops in Edinburgh and also set up the Social Bite Village in Granton where formerly homeless people were given a home with other forms of support.

Chaired by Alan Jope CBE, the former CEO of Unilever, the awards are expected to attract some of the UK’s most important companies and preeminent business leaders to convene in Edinburgh. The dinner will feature a fireside chat and a rare, unplugged music performance from the iconic musician and activist Sting. The evening will be hosted by comedian, presenter and TV star, Rob Brydon and feature a keynote address from the event’s patron Sir Bob Geldof, who is celebrating the 40th anniversary of Band Aid in 2025.

There are 18 award categories to enter including: Entrepreneur of the Year, Socially Responsible Business of the Year, International Business of the Year, Employer of the Year and Retail Business of the Year. To enter businesses are required to submit a 1000 word written application by 7thof March 2025.

Previously Josh Littlejohn set up The Scottish Business Awards with guests including former US Presidents, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, and actors George Clooney and Leonardo Di Caprio who were photographed inside the Rose Street shop.

Sir Bob Geldof, British Business Awards patron, said: “The British Business Awards is a vital event. For one night, the leaders of British business will come together in Edinburgh to celebrate success and make a difference. I look forward to seeing you on the night”

Alan Jope CBE, Chair of the judging panel, said: “The British Business Awards will bring together entrepreneurs and leaders from across the UK for one amazing night in Edinburgh, to celebrate their achievements. As well as enjoying the proud distinction of being nominated or winning, businesses will be helping to raise vital funds for the most vulnerable people in society.”

James Holian, Head of Business Banking and International Retail, NatWest Group said: “As the UK’s biggest bank for business, NatWest is proud to support the launch of the British Business Awards. This event is the perfect way to bring together the UK’s leading companies and entrepreneurs to recognise their achievements and make a difference. I look forward to hearing about the many success stories on the night.”

Josh Littlejohn MBE, founding partner of the British Business Awards said: “British Business has seen a huge amount of change, turmoil and challenge over recent years, yet despite this we seeing companies continue to thrive to be major market leaders across the world. The British Business Awards will recognise the very best of entrepreneurship, innovation and growth, as well as supporting the important work of Social Bite in tackling homelessness across the UK.”

www.britishbusinessawards.co.uk

Pictured left to right: Shaf Rasul, judge, Josh Littlejohn MBE, founding partner, and Alan Jope, Chair PHOTO Greg Macvean

