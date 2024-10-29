If you can remember the days of counting up your Divi for Christmas then a trip down memory lane awaits you in Livingston next week.

As the plan forges ahead to celebrate the county’s, and more importantly West Calder’s role, in the development of the Co-op in Scotland a special mini exhibition will be opened, with tea and cake next week.

The Wee Museum of Memory (West Lothian) in Almondvale Centre is holding an afternoon of tea, cake and and chat on Thursday 7 November between 12-4pm.

The event is part of the mini exhibition on the Co-operative which has been put together by the Scottish Co-operative Discovery Centre, a new museum to be built in West Calder that will tell the story of Scotland’s Co-operatives. Susan Gillanders from the West Calder and Harburn Community Development Trust to put the finishing touches to the display.

Come along and have a cup of tea and share your memories of the co-op.

As well as hearing your stories the team would also love to see any heritage items you have relating to the co-op so bring them along. The project is funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

By Stuart Sommerville Local Democracy Reporter

