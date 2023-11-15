Edinburgh Diwali

A reminder that Edinburgh Diwali takes place on Sunday in the city centre complete with the Band of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, Bollywood style dancers and fireworks.

Photo Alan Simpson

Today at St James Quarter

Christmas festivities will begin at St James Quarter today with local musicians such as Rock Choir getting everyone in the Christmas spirit.

St James Quarter, Edinburgh, Christmas Light Switch on

Jupiter Artland

Jupiter Artland are holding a Christmas Fair on 9 and 10 December with stalls, seasonal treats, choir singing, and festive fun. Sadly Santa’s Grotto has already sold out but you can still get tickets for the Elf Workshop when little ones will meet Christmas elves crafting their own Lino cut Christmas card.

There is a Christmas wreath workshop with the Keeper of the Landscape Thomas Unterdorfer between 2 and . The head chef David Millar will prepare a Christmas Feast if you need some inspiration ahead of Christmas itself on 15 and 17 December.

Roseburn to Union Canal

The council are making progress with the new walking and cycle path which will link from Roseburn at Russell Road to the Union Canal. One part has an innovative elevated section which will be suspended from the side of the green bridge over Gorgie Road.

It is a huge project with large land moving equipment involved and visible from the road. Here you get a sense of where it goes and what it may look like (although it may help to look at a map as the video progresses.)

