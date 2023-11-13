The Christmas season will begin at St James Quarter on Wednesday with local musical talent Roisin McCarney, Saltire Street Band, Rock Choir and the KIC Dance troupe.

Musical entertainment will include an acoustic set by Roisin McCarney, and carols from Rock Choir.

All the dining and drinking establishments in St James Quarter will be open late so that shoppers can make a night of it after shopping.

In December there will be more musical celebrations when monies raised will support Edinburgh Women’s Aid and Health in Mind.

Susan Hewlett, Brand and Marketing Director at St James Quarter, comments: “St James Quarter has quickly established itself as a must visit retail destination and we are delighted to be one of the first in the City to launch our festive programme, filling the Galleria with the sights and sounds of Christmas.

“We are also delighted to have Charity Super.Mkt with us on Level 1 for the festive season and we encourage guests shopping for gifts or fabulous partywear to bring a donation of a pre-loved party dress, a sparkly handbag, a diamante necklace or indeed anything fantastically festive that can help to support the amazing charities in-situ including Shelter, Children’s Hospices of Scotland, Traid and Foursquare, creating a truly circular Christmas story!”

Guests are invited to the free event on Wednesday 15th November, from 5pm at St James Quarter. Find out more on the St James Quarter App which you can download here.

St James Quarter launched in June 2021 and has quickly become the must visit destination to shop, dine, play and stay in the city. With ‘Christmas Just Around the Quarter’, guests can experience gifting and feasting all in one place at the heart of the Scottish capital and ahead of the big day, the Quarter will be extending its festive opening hours from November 24th, with retailers staying open until 9pm.

