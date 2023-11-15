Tickets are now on sale for Edinburgh Leisure’s annual Festive Gymnastics Display.

Now in its 17th year, more than 600 gymnasts and cheerleaders from six Edinburgh Leisure venues plus guest clubs will be coming together to delight audiences with their annual display at Meadowbank Sports Centre on Sunday, 3 December 2023.

Gymnastics Development Officer Dorothy McQueen said: “Gymnastics is a fantastic way to enjoy a healthy and active lifestyle. Our classes have many benefits and help children to gain strength, stamina, balance, co-ordination, and flexibility as well as self-confidence and the opportunity to build relationships and make friends.

“This non-competitive gymnastics’ event gives the participants within Edinburgh Leisure’s coaching programme the opportunity to showcase what they have been working so hard on throughout the year. In addition, it allows them to see performances from guest Clubs of all levels and different disciplines, inspiring them to reach for the stars … or maybe even that gold, silver or bronze medal in the future!”

As well as featuring over 30 performances from Edinburgh Leisure gymnastics, there will also be special guest appearances from clubs across the region, including Acrobay, Cheer Evolution, City of Edinburgh, Falkirk, Jack Kane and Kestrel.

Tickets cost £5 each and all spectators, five years and over, require a ticket for entry. Participating gymnasts do not require a ticket. Under fives tickets are free but will not have an allocated seat.

Tickets are available for either the morning or afternoon session and can be bought from Ticket Source. https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/edinburgh-leisure-events

