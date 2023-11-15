Thomson Cooper Accountants will be running Autumn Statement Briefing Events in Edinburgh and Dunfermline on Friday 24 November 2023.
The briefings will include a concise summary of the Chancellor’s Autumn Statement, illustrated by clear examples, plus an overview of other significant changes in the tax regime.
The events are FREE to attend, offering valuable insights for business owners and individuals. There will also be networking opportunities and refreshments. Registration is essential.
Book online at https://www.thomsoncooper.com/news-insights/post/autumn-statement-briefing-events-2023/
Edinburgh – Autumn Statement Briefing Breakfast
Friday 24 November – The Royal Scots Club Edinburgh, 29-31 Abercromby Place, Edinburgh EH3 6QE
08.00 – 08.30 Networking, refreshments and bacon rolls
08.30 – 10.00 Presentation
Dunfermline – Autumn Statement Briefing & Networking Lunch
Friday 24 November – Carnegie Conference Centre, Halbeath Road , Dunfermline, KY11 8DY
11.00 – 11.30 Networking and refreshments
11.30 – 13.00 Presentation
13.00 – 13.30 Buffet lunch
The registration deadline is Monday 20 November.