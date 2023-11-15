Thomson Cooper Accountants will be running Autumn Statement Briefing Events in Edinburgh and Dunfermline on Friday 24 November 2023.

The briefings will include a concise summary of the Chancellor’s Autumn Statement, illustrated by clear examples, plus an overview of other significant changes in the tax regime.

The events are FREE to attend, offering valuable insights for business owners and individuals. There will also be networking opportunities and refreshments. Registration is essential.

Book online at https://www.thomsoncooper.com/news-insights/post/autumn-statement-briefing-events-2023/

Edinburgh – Autumn Statement Briefing Breakfast

Friday 24 November – The Royal Scots Club Edinburgh, 29-31 Abercromby Place, Edinburgh EH3 6QE

08.00 – 08.30 Networking, refreshments and bacon rolls

08.30 – 10.00 Presentation

Dunfermline – Autumn Statement Briefing & Networking Lunch

Friday 24 November – Carnegie Conference Centre, Halbeath Road , Dunfermline, KY11 8DY

11.00 – 11.30 Networking and refreshments

11.30 – 13.00 Presentation

13.00 – 13.30 Buffet lunch

The registration deadline is Monday 20 November.

