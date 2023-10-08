The first leg of the Cab Direct Championship Grand Final between Glasgow Tigers and Poole Pirates is on Monday, October 9 (7.30pm) as Sunday’s planned staging was postponed due to a waterlogged track at Ashfield. The return fixture is at Wimborne Road on Wednesday.



The Dorset club have, however, suffered a blow as key second-string Anders Rowe is ruled out of the first leg as he is struggling after a heavy crash at Scunthorpe just over a fortnight ago.

That left him with concussion and he is unable to race against the Allied Vehicles-backed Tigers at Ashfield and Pirates are set to operate the rider replacement facility.



Promoter Dan Ford said: “It is not a good position to be in, going into the Final a man down. We had hoped to have been welcoming Anders back into the fold after he missed the two meetings against Edinburgh but, sadly, that will not be the case.



“He has contacted me and advised that he is still suffering with signs of concussion that he sustained in that very heavy fall at Scunthorpe and there is no way you can take chances in these circumstances. We remain hopeful that after a prolonged rest period he will be back to full health for Wednesday night.”

PICTURE: Action featuring Tigers. Picture courtesy of Glasgow and taken by Taylor Lanning

Like this: Like Loading...