NEW FESTIVE VIGOUR AT THE OLD MANOR

Lundin Links Hotel gets ready to celebrate its first Christmas season with a fresh new look

With a new look to show off in many of its public areas, including the bar and Seaview Restaurant, not to mention many of its bedrooms, the four star Old Manor Hotel at Lundin Links has announced what is happening at Christmas.

Its full and varied schedule of festive events covers festive fayre dining in the Seaview Restaurant, including – brand new for 2023 – Festive Afternoon Teas – which will be available Friday to Sunday throughout December on the run up to the big day. There are also four Christmas Disco Party Nights, plus, to end the year on a high, the Old Manor Hotel Hogmanay Gala Dinner.

Available from the 1st to the 23rd December, the festive fayre menu offers two courses at £25, with three courses priced at £35. Starter choices include classic prawn cocktail, deep fried breaded brie and ham hock terrine, with main courses covering traditional roast turkey with all the trimmings, puff pastry steak pie, and a grilled fillet of salmon dish. Festive desserts are often the very best part of the meal and at The Old Manor they can choose from classic Christmas pudding with rum and raisin ice-cream, milk chocolate & orange cheesecake, raspberry panna cotta or a mulled wine poached pear.

These delicious festive meals, at a very affordable price point, represent a great opportunity for a sociable get together with family, friends and work colleagues.

Running on the 8th, 9th, 15th and 16th December at 6.30 for 7pm, the Old Manor Hotel Disco Party Nights are priced at £35 per person, with a DJ and three course meal.

Afternoon Tea has continued to grow in popularity, and The Old Manor’s Festive Afternoon Teas cost just £19.95 per person. Enjoy one in the Seaview Restaurant, or the Lounge. You’ll be served a mouth-watering, freshly prepared selection of sandwiches with fillings including turkey and cranberry, honey roast ham & mustard, and roasted vegetable and mozzarella with sausage rolls, cakes and scones.

Finally, keen to lay on a fabulous night to welcome in the Bells, The Old Manor has pulled out all the stops to lay on its Hogmanay Gala Dinner, which will take place from 7pm for 7.30. Tickets are £85 each. Guests will be welcomed with a glass of fizz and canapes, before sitting down to a sumptuous five course celebration dinner. The night will include entertainment and a piper to pipe in the New Year!

“After many months of hard work, The Old Manor is looking amazing – it’s definitely on the map as a destination for dining!,” said Steven Carleschi, the new Operations Manager.

“We are delighted to reveal the 2023 Festive schedule. We’re confident that everything will be very popular, especially the Festive Afternoon Teas which would make an ideal pre Christmas gift for a loved one. The Gala Hogmanay Dinner will definitely be the type of event the Hotel deserves now that it’s looking so good.”

Steven went on to say that three night residential packages were also available for those wishing to stay from 30th December.

“What a fabulous three night stay guests could have at this time of the year! We’ll welcome them with prosecco and Canapes served in the lounge, then a relaxed dinner will be served in the Seaview Restaurant. Enjoy a Hogmanay Breakfast the next morning and have some free time before getting glammed up for the Hogmanay Gala. On New Years Day enjoy a leisurely full Scottish breakfast before perhaps heading out for some fresh air, exploring the pretty coastal villages nearby. You’ll round off your stay with another three course dinner and breakfast again the next morning.”

Prices are from £900, per room, per stay, for a standard double room.

Booking is recommended for all festive events.

Call the Old Manor Hotel on 01333 401000 to book.

www.theoldmanorhotel.co.uk

Old Manor Hotel, Lundin Links

Old Manor Hotel, Lundin Links

Old Manor Hotel, Lundin Links

Like this: Like Loading...