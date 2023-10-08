SV Kampong backed up their win over Dutch rivals Bloemendaal with a composed victory against Western Wildcats to take the last Euro Hockey League FINAL8 ticket on offer from Barcelona despite heroics from the Scottish side’s experienced goalkeeper Gavin Sommerville.

They eased any worries of an upset in the first six minutes with Jip Janssen dragging home a penalty corner in the second minute.

Duco Telgenkamp then showed his quality make it 2-0, bouncing the ball into the pitch, twisting and turning onto his reverse and then unleashing a rocket of a shot.

After that, Kampong were largely in control but found goalkeeper Sommerville in outstanding form and he made a string of fine stops.

Silas Lageman stretched the lead to three before half-time with a classy shot from the top of the circle. Telgenkamp added another in Q3 with a delicious lift over the sliding Sommerville for 4-0.

And they really cut loose. Terrance Pieters was next in on the act in the closing quarter before Sander de Wijn and Telgenkamp – for his hat trick – expanded the lead to seven.

Janssen’s second corner, one from Boet Phijffer goal and Mats Marree brought the total to double figures and then Telgenkamp rounded out the success to make the final score 11-0.

PICTURE: flashback to Western v Grange. Picture by Nigel Duncan

