St Andrews Timber & Building Supplies has strengthened its senior management team with the appointment of Brian McVeigh as its first Group Key Accounts Manager.

Most recently Sales Director with Woodbridge Timber, a leading UK importer and distributor of structural timber, he brings a wealth of experience to the newly-created role having spent 26 years with the firm.

Headquartered in Edinburgh, St Andrews has branches in Livingston and Paisley with a regional sales team covering the country.

The new position will see Brian enhance that area of the business, overseeing national and key accounts for all branches, while he will also be working closely with senior executives as the firm rolls out its strategic growth plans.

“This is a fresh chapter for me and I’m thrilled to be part of the team at St Andrews,” said Brian, who lives in Falkirk. “The way the business has evolved has been very impressive and they are held in the highest regard throughout the industry.

“I am very aware of how well the business has been built up. They have done an amazing job and with my experience from working in the timber and builders merchant industry since the early 1980s, I want to contribute to the future success of the company.”

Ronnie Robinson, managing director of St Andrews Timber & Building Supplies, said: “The industry is so fast-paced now that we see this as a key appointment which will help drive our growth plans for the business.

“Brian is hugely experienced, has been in the trade a long time and therefore has a lot of contacts and we are fortunate to be able to bring in someone of calibre.

“He will be out in the field bringing a more personal touch to our relationships with clients including national construction companies, house builders, timber frame manufacturers, and such like and I’m confident he will be a real asset to us.”

Brian McVeigh

