Nick Montgomery, Hibs’ manager, told Elie Youan that he would be hooked after ten minutes of the second-half in the Edinburgh Derby if he did not up his game.

The result? The 24-year-old French-born forward grabbed two goals in 83 sensational seconds of the cinch Premiership clash to earn a 2-2 draw against their arch rivals at Tynecastle.

Nantes-born Youan said Hibs always believed they could force their way back into the game and get a result against Hearts and he said: “We are confident the last few games.

“When we conceded the two goals we knew if we stick together and play as we have been doing we would come back in the game and we did.

“The most important thing is the point and my second goal was my most important as a Hibs player as I know how important is at win in the Derby. If you score in the game you are a hero and it was important for me and for the team.

“We made a draw and we take the point. The 11 starters and the substitutes, everybody is involved in the game, and we are like a family, you know, we are confident and we work good during the week of the training.”

He added: “We stay confident in the game and and the gaffer say that we stick together whatever happens.”

He added that even at 2-0 down Hibs still believed and said: “Anything can happen in the game and you can score three goals in five minutes. I scored two goals in, I think, two minutes.

“When we got the second we felt we could get another but we should have done a better first half and if we played the first half like we did in the second then we win the game.”

He revealed that Montgomery spoke to the team and especially to Youan in the dressing-room at the break. The player said: “He (Montgomery) said if I didn’t play in ten minutes I would be off. There was a bit of pressure but I was confident and I know how I play and it was important to show our strength.”

PICTURE: Youan celebrates at Tynecastle. Picture Ian Jacobs

