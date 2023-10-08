Alan Forrest’s spectacular left-foot strike after 28 minutes lit up dreich Tynecastle on Derby Day and the player now hopes it can boost his chances of a starting slot in the side.

The strike certainly brought the soaked Hearts fans to their feet and also brought praise from Hearts’ head coach Steven Naismith who spotlighted Forrest’s all-round performance in the media briefing post-match.

Indeed, Naismith said the 27-year-old was ‘the best player on the park’ in the pulsating match which was packed with incident and talking points.

Irvine-born Forrest has been a bit-part player for the Jambos having made only two starts and appeared on five occasions as a substitute in the cinch Premiership so far, but he has scored in his last two matches (previously in the 69th minute at Ross County) and has hopefully caught the eye of the boss.

He had mixed feelings after the 2-2 draw, but the player said he had been delighted to score. He said: “It is a hard one (result) to take, but it is a point. I think that has got to my best goal with the strike and the fact that it was in a Derby, it was a perfect goal.

“I am delighted but, as I say, the fact that we never got that win takes the shine off it. It was a good run from Toby (Sibbick) and he has opened up the space. I have come in and I thought right away, I have to hit it. It could have ended up going in the stand but I am right behind it and as soon as I left my boot I had a great feeling.

“Yes, there were a few openings in the game (later) and that’s where the frustration comes in as at 1-0 and 2-0 we could have got that third goal and that would have made it really difficult for them (Hibs) to get back in the game.

“If they get the next goal, and that is what happened, they got one after so it is a bit frustrating that we did not kick on and added more goals.”

Commenting on his situation so far this season, Forrest said it was the same for every player, they want to play regularly in the first team, and he added: “If you get your chance to play in the team you grow in confidence from playing games so I have come into the team today and I contributed where I could.”

PICTURE: Forrest cuts in and shoots for goal by David Mollison

Celebration time for Alan Forrest after his spectacular left-foot strike. Picture David Mollison

Lawrence Shankland closes in on Jordan Obita of Hibs. Picture David Mollison

Lawrence Shankland at the other end of the pitch celebrating as Hearts hit the net. Picture David Mollison

Lawrence Shankland smiles better after a goal in the Capital Derby. Picture David Mollison

