Preston Lodge rugby club have dedicated their lounge to former president and stalwart Tom Jardine who was present to cut a ribbon at the inauguration.

The ceremony came at the culmination of a massive summer of clubhouse refurbishment largely carried out by the players themselves.

On the pitch Tom’s service was commemorated with the annual “Jardine Cup” fixture against Musselburgh and although beaten 29-38 PL will take plenty of positives into a National League Division Three opener at Cartha Queen’s Park on September 2.

A try scorer against ‘burgh was Jack Gordon who continues as captain with Finlay Hughes vice-captain.

Mark Steedman remains Head Coach assisted by David Gordon, Blair Cowan and John Anderson.

Jordan Hare, a current senior player, will begin his first full season as Rugby Development officer

Dynamic Property Services has been supporting the club for a few years and will be on the chest of senior playing shirts. On the rear of the shirts are Cruden Homes, Platinum Scaffolding, JSL Security Services and M & M Munchies. On our sleeves are local business Prestongrange Decor & The Weir Family. This season’s short sponsors are East Air Conditioning and Bisset & Steedman.

For the first time the club have installed permanent pitchside advertising space at The Pennypit which will be on show for the opening home league game against West of Scotland on 9 September.

Tom Jardine – Preston Lodge Rugby Club former President

Jack Gordon Preston Lodge rugby captain

