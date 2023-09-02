The Sunday roast is the latest thing at Duck & Waffle at St James Quarter.

The restaurant already serves brunch all day long including their signature dish from which they take their name, but now with autumn approaching, the menu will include the comfort food that is the Sunday lunch.

Starting this Sunday, Duck & Waffle Edinburgh’s mighty Sunday roast dinner will be available weekly. Guests can choose from a juicy Roast Rib of Beef, Corn Fed Chicken or Mushroom & Camembert Wellington (V) for their main course, which will be served with spiced carrot purée, maple mustard glazed parsnips, Yorkshire pudding, roast potatoes and lashings of gravy. Desserts include a heavenly Baked Cheesecake, Torrejas (V), and an indulgent Wee Comrie Custard.

The two-course roast costs £30 per person and is available every Sunday from 11.30am – 4.00pm.

Alexander Winter, General manager at Duck & Waffle Edinburgh said: “Duck & Waffle’s new two-course Sunday roast is available weekly – and it’s the perfect cap to the weekend. Our guests can choose the best main dishes and desserts to enjoy the most hearty roast their friends and family have ever seen in Edinburgh”.



https://duckandwaffle.com/edinburgh/menu/SundayRoast/

