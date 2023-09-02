Pasta specialists Via Aemilia have found the perfect pairing with Portobello High Street neighbours Smith & Gertrude (S&G) wine bar.
A one-off Sunday pasta pop up on 24 September will see Kip Preidys and Giada Betti take over S&G’s kitchen at No 254 to serve up a set pasta menu matched with a one-time only bottle and by-the-glass list designed to work well with the food.
There are two sittings from 5-6.30pm and 7.30-9pm, and the £32 ticket includes a welcome snack, glass of sparkling wine, pasta and focaccia, followed by dessert.
Smith & Gertrude owner, Amy Findlater, said: “If this first event goes well then we will hopefully look for it to become a regular monthly event. We are really excited to be working with Aemilia – we absolutely love their pasta (and eat it regularly) and they are great customers at S&G too – with one of our Bulgarian red’s being their favourite wine of choice.”
Tickets go on sale on Sunday 3 September, for more details visit the S&G website.
Stephen Rafferty is a former crime correspondent at The Scotsman and was a staff reporter for the Daily Record and Edinburgh Evening News. He has freelanced for many of the Scottish and UK national newspaper titles. Got a story? Get in touch.