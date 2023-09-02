Pasta specialists Via Aemilia have found the perfect pairing with Portobello High Street neighbours Smith & Gertrude (S&G) wine bar.

A one-off Sunday pasta pop up on 24 September will see Kip Preidys and Giada Betti take over S&G’s kitchen at No 254 to serve up a set pasta menu matched with a one-time only bottle and by-the-glass list designed to work well with the food.

There are two sittings from 5-6.30pm and 7.30-9pm, and the £32 ticket includes a welcome snack, glass of sparkling wine, pasta and focaccia, followed by dessert.

Smith & Gertrude owner, Amy Findlater, said: “If this first event goes well then we will hopefully look for it to become a regular monthly event. We are really excited to be working with Aemilia – we absolutely love their pasta (and eat it regularly) and they are great customers at S&G too – with one of our Bulgarian red’s being their favourite wine of choice.”

Tickets go on sale on Sunday 3 September, for more details visit the S&G website.

https://smithandgertrude.com/

Like this: Like Loading...