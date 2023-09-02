A group of transport enthusiasts gathered in Edinburgh firstly at Shrubhill, before moving on to Scotland Street Tunnel to unveil a red Transport Wheel there and finally at Slateford Aqueduct. The red wheel signifies that this is a site or alternatively a piece of infrastructure of significance.

At Scotland Street John Cameron, CBE, who is Chair of the National Transport Trust quoted Robert Louis Stevenson.

He said: “For a railway that was opened for only 20 years this Scotland Street tunnel commands a remarkable hold on people’s subconsciousness, and awareness of Edinburgh’s transport heritage. I am first of all going to quote Robert Louis Stevenson. He recalled the sight of the train shooting out of its dark maw, with two guards upon the brake, the thought of its length, and many ponderous edifices and thoroughfares above were certainly things of paramount impressiveness to the young mind. The Edinburgh Metro proposal of the 1980s envisaged its use, regardless of the steep gradient to see that had been its undoing. And author Alexander McCall Smith gave us a false memory of something called the Edinburgh Underground triggering surprise amongst several experts, who did not remember it was 1 April 2011.”

Richard Love chair of Broughton History Society also talked of Alexander McCall Smith who had sent in a little piece written by Bertie Pollock, aged 7 one of the Scotland Street residents. Bertie writes: “I’m very proud of having a tunnel under my street. Not everyone has got one. This tunnel used to have trains but not any more. My friend Ranald Braveheart McPherson says they’re going to make a tram line up the Scotland Street Tunnel. I think this is a good idea, although tram lines seem to take a very long time to build. By the time they build it I will be at least 18, and will be living in Glasgow. It’s quite intriguing to have an old railway tunnel under the streets of the city. I’m so pleased that this fascinating part of the city’s history is being marked with a plaque.”

Sandra Purves, a member of Broughton History Society and a retired civil engineer, who is also part of the Institution of Civil Engineers Panel for Historical Engineering Works (PHEW). She explained the best way to find out more about the tunnel is either to go down for a visit and scan the QR code beneath the plaque or else visit the Transport Trust website and look for the Scotland Street tunnel entry.

The Clan Baird Commander and future Clan Chief Richard Holman Baird unveiled the wheel at Slateford. Hugh Baird was responsible for the Union Canal and designed the aqueduct which is such an integral part of it.

John Yellowlees of the National Transport Trust explained the significance of Shrubhill. He said: “As a depot and later a power station, Shrubhill served the city through the eras of horse, cable and electric tram into the time of bus supremacy, becoming for a period a museum for the electric tram. Now the new tram line gives this area exceptional connectivity, so it’s wonderful that this location is now supporting a new community that through its name The Engine Yard and this Red Wheel will be ever mindful of its inheritance.”

Shrubhill red wheel PHOTO courtesy of National Transport Trust

Richard Holman Baird The Clan Baird Commander and John Cameron, CBE, Chair of the National Transport Trust PHOTO ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

Mrs Sandra Purves of Broughton History Society PHOTO ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

Plaque at Scotland Street Tunnel PHOTO © 2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

